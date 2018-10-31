Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 151.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 896.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,165,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,477,000 after acquiring an additional 980,725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 504,754 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 595.4% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 374,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 980.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.7896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

