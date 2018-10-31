BUMO 1-Day Volume Tops $6.22 Million (BU)

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One BUMO coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinBene and Gate.io. BUMO has a market cap of $0.00 and $6.22 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUMO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00243994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.77 or 0.09332634 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BUMO

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BUMO is www.bumo.io . The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUMO

BUMO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

