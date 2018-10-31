Buckingham Research Increases Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Price Target to $56.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE GBX opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.