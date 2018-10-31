Buckeye Partners (BPL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Buckeye Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BPL opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

