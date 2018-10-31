Buckeye Partners (BPL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.
Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Buckeye Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BPL opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Buckeye Partners Company Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.
