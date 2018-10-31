Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Stake Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,396,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

BPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

