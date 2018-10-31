Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.