Brokers Set Expectations for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

LL opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

