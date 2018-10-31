Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

