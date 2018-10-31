Brokers Issue Forecasts for Glaukos Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 112.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $30,361,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,743 shares of company stock worth $37,911,081. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

