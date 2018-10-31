Brokerages Set UNITE Group plc (UTG) Price Target at $880.00

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 880 ($11.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 35,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £318,850 ($416,634.00).

LON UTG opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.11) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 833 ($10.88).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

