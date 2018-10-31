Brokerages Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on STML shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 559,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $15.00 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $479.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

