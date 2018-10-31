Brokerages Set Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Price Target at $145.14

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $131.22 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

