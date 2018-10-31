Brokerages Set Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Price Target at $307.50

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

EQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.98 ($2,354.61).

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Friday. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

