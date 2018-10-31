Brokerages Set Entegris Inc (ENTG) Target Price at $41.31

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $504,322.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,024 shares of company stock worth $1,268,095 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 343,038 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,109 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 779,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,848,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.41. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.