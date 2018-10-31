Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Price Target at $834.18

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$834.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$930.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 26th. 030.00 lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$950.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$940.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$350.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, $900.00 upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

TSE CSU opened at C$888.20 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$718.36 and a 12-month high of C$1,134.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

