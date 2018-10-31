Brokerages Set Camtek LTD. (CAMT) PT at $9.56

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.28. Camtek has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

