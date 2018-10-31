Brokerages Set Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Target Price at $81.89

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

APC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APC opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

