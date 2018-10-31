Brokerages Set American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Price Target at $40.75

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.67 per share, with a total value of $270,728.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $85.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

