Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.

REDU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.20 million and a PE ratio of 113.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

