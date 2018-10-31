Brokerages Expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nanometrics reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NANO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,797,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,574,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,595,000 after purchasing an additional 432,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 521,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NANO stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.