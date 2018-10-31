Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce sales of $421.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $422.11 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $399.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

