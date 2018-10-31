Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $294.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.20 million and the highest is $298.37 million. NuVasive posted sales of $271.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

Shares of NUVA traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 1,066,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NuVasive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in NuVasive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in NuVasive by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 174,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

