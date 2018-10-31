Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust’s rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.04 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Corporate Capital Trust news, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 7,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 680,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

