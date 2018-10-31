Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 140.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.77.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $221.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

