Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BGG. Sidoti lowered Briggs & Stratton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $619.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

In other news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 11,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

