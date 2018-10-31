Brian F. Rich Sells 4,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 296,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

