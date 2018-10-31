Braskem (BAK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.86. 833,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 401,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Separately, HSBC lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Braskem had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Braskem SA will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

