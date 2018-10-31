Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position Trimmed by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up 6.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

In other news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,377.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

