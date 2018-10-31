Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) PT Set at $9.00 by Maxim Group

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) received a $9.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

BCLI opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

