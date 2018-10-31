Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total value of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,933. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.75 on Wednesday, hitting $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

