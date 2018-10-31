Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $10.44 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 11,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

