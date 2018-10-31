Bradley Carlson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Bradley Carlson acquired 2,500 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $20,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 52,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $180.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.46. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

RVSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

