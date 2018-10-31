BP plc (BP) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Trust Co. LTA lifted its stake in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Trust Co. LTA now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

