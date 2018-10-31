BP (BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:BP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 840,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,428. The company has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. BP has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

