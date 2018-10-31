BP (BP) Given a GBX 730 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BP from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 566.60 ($7.40) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($427.44). Insiders have purchased a total of 169 shares of company stock valued at $94,545 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

