Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $4,526,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,834 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $5,559,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 965,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 63.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

