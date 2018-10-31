Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 15,757 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,529. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

