Boston Beer (SAM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $317.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $160.40 and a 1-year high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $1,581,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $209,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,760. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

