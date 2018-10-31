Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

FCF stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

