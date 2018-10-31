Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $349.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a one year low of $256.24 and a one year high of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

