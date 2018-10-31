Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Announces Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a negative net margin of 326.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. 130,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.08. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

