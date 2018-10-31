Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -213.3%.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKEP. Stephens set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blueknight Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Hurley acquired 20,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,011.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

