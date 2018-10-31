Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 4,105 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $189.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.