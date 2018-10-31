Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 27001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s payout ratio is -24.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blue Capital Reinsurance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Blue Capital Reinsurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.08.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

