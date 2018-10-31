Blockpass Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Blockpass has a total market cap of $0.00 and $126.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

