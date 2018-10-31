Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Financial Contrast

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $303.05 million 13.33 $217.63 million $2.31 14.77 Brandywine Realty Trust $520.49 million 4.87 $120.85 million $1.31 10.84

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 50.60% 9.36% 2.46% Brandywine Realty Trust 16.26% 4.98% 2.29%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

