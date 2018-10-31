BlackRock Inc. Purchases 131,236 Shares of Moneygram International Inc (MGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.90% of Moneygram International worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.98. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

