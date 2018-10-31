BlackRock Inc. Has $14.19 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (PAR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.00% of PAR Technology worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 357.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

