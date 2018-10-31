BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BRGE opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a 52 week low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

