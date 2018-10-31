BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BRGE opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a 52 week low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.52).
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile
