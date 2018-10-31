Blackbaud (BLKB) Trading Up 6.9% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $72.54. Approximately 1,058,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 324,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $287,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $255,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,514,000 after acquiring an additional 295,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 101.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 390,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,047,000 after acquiring an additional 196,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,871,000 after acquiring an additional 122,929 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $7,624,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

